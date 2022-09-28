About this product
Our Blue Dream bath bombs are is infused with 300mg THC and 150mg CBD, lavender flowers, lavender infused hempseed oil and lavender essential oils. This bath bomb is a triple-hit for dreamy delights.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good Crops
At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.