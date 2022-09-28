Packed with nine ALL natural, skin-nourishing ingredients, our Cleansing CBD Clay Mask includes the healing powers of Indian Clay, Neem leaf- a natural magnet for toxins, and the hydrating and toning benefits of Aloe, Matcha and Raw Seaweed. This mask is powerful enough to draw out impurities, but gentle enough to restore moisture and awaken fatigued skin for an everlasting glow.

KEY BENEFITS

-Rids the Skin of Blackheads, Pigmentation and Dullness

-Soothes, Hydrates, and Nourishes

-Treats and Prevents Acne

-Reduces Pore Size

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask.

Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water.

*In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar...

For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type.

Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Seaweed Powder, French Green Clay, Kale Powder, Matcha, Aloe Powder, Raw Neem Leaf Powder, Broccli Powder, Moringa.