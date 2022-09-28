About this product
It's time to unwind. You deserve it!
Do it right with our Restorative CBD Clay Mask. Hand crafted with a blend of chamomile & lavender to soften and hydrate the skin, leaving a youthful glow. By soothing, cleansing, & moisturizing, this mask is formulated to improve your skins tone & texture. The skin-perfecting secret lies in our unique blend of purifying French Red Clay, trans-formative natural roots, & restorative flowers.
KEY BENEFITS
-Reduces Scars and Discolorations
-Restores Skin's Tone and Texture Reduces
-Redness and Inflammation
-Prevents Wrinkles and Fine Lines
DIRECTIONS
In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask.
Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water. *In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar... For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type.
Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Rose-hip Powder, Red French Clay, Rose Powder, Burdock Root, Marshmallow Root, Colloidal Oats, Chamomile Powder,Lavender,Vanilla Bean.
About this brand
Good Crops
At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.