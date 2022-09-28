It's time to unwind. You deserve it!

Do it right with our Restorative CBD Clay Mask. Hand crafted with a blend of chamomile & lavender to soften and hydrate the skin, leaving a youthful glow. By soothing, cleansing, & moisturizing, this mask is formulated to improve your skins tone & texture. The skin-perfecting secret lies in our unique blend of purifying French Red Clay, trans-formative natural roots, & restorative flowers.

KEY BENEFITS

-Reduces Scars and Discolorations

-Restores Skin's Tone and Texture Reduces

-Redness and Inflammation

-Prevents Wrinkles and Fine Lines

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask.

Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water. *In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar... For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type.

Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Rose-hip Powder, Red French Clay, Rose Powder, Burdock Root, Marshmallow Root, Colloidal Oats, Chamomile Powder,Lavender,Vanilla Bean.