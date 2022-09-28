Exquisitely handcrafted to detox, tone, and gently exfoliate your skin.

Our Detoxing CBD Clay Mask combines the detoxing powers of Charcoal and Bentonite Clay with the repairing and invigorating benefits of Coconut Milk. With every application, your skin will be left feeling refreshed and looking luminous. Get ready to have your senses awakened.

KEY BENEFITS

-Draws out Bacteria, Toxins, and Dirt

-Acne and Blackhead Fighting Ingredients

-Repairs Skin Cells & Promotes Healthy Cell Growth

-Reduces Pore Size

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask.

Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water.

*In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar...

For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type. :

Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Activated Charcoal, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon Powder, Marshmallow Root, Raw Colloidal Oats, Ginger Root.