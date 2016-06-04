Good Green - Afternoon Delight #7 Hybrid Popcorn - IL
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Afternoon Delight effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
