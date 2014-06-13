Good Green - Killer Queen Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Killer Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
