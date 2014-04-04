Grassroots Cannabis
Bordello Sauce Disposable Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Bordello effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!