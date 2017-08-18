About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.