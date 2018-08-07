Loading…
Logo for the brand Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis

Ghost Rider OG RSO 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Ghost Rider OG effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!