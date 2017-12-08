About this strain
Pine Queen Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Talkative
75% of people report feeling talkative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
