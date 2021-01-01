About this product

Give Green to celebrate your next special occasion. Our scent lock, child-proof style bag offers a safe and novel way to gift your favorite marijuana product. Personalize your greeting by writing on our matte printed graphic. Conveniently sized to accommodate dry herb, pre-rolled joints, edibles, and concentrates.

Features a Grip ‘N Slide child proof style bag. Grip bag at end between thumb and forefinger, overlapping the grip tape strip, and slide fingers in opposite directions to pop seam. Insert finger in opening and spread bag open. Close bag as standard press and seal bag. Opening instructions printed on the back; see graphic for details.

Designed to be filled post exit. It is a federal offense to mail marijuana, please remember to enjoy your gift responsibly and obey all local laws.

5"W x 7"H

Includes green envelope and gift card.