Logo for the brand Green Dragon Extracts

Green Dragon Extracts

Burmese Kush Disposable Cartridge 0.25g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Burmese Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
