About this strain
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
About this brand
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.