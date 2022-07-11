These Blue Gummies are delicious and just like the rest of our THC infused gummies, they pack a huge punch from the BHO we use. We strongly recommend that you do not take more then one gummy at a time and only a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Please allow enough time to pass in between each dosage as the effects usually take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start and they can produce strong psychoactive effects that can last many hours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.