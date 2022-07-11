These Blue Gummies are delicious and just like the rest of our THC infused gummies, they pack a huge punch from the BHO we use. We strongly recommend that you do not take more then one gummy at a time and only a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Please allow enough time to pass in between each dosage as the effects usually take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start and they can produce strong psychoactive effects that can last many hours.