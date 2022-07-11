Strawberry Gummies infused with THC and comes in 100mg packages of 5 delicious gummies with about 20mg of THC each. We have perfected this recipe to blend just right with our BHO so you can get that big kick you've been waiting for with an amazing taste to go with it. Our gummies can all produce a very heavy high and should be dosed accordingly. We strongly recommend that you do not start out with more then one gummy and only a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Effects can take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start and can last for many hours depending on your dose.