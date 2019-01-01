 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Green Grass Kitchen
The Homemade Edibles Kit delivered to you

About Green Grass Kitchen

Choose from several popular recipes for your own homemade edibles experience! We ship them mid-month throughout Canada and USA - with a notification email giving you cannabis buying tips and the perishables shopping list so you're all set to make and get elevated upon your kit arriving. We also have an edibles journal, infusion kit and dosing calculation guide available too! We make homemade edibles easy, delicious and dosed for you :)

Books

Cooking

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States