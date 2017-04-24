About this product

The monthly recipe and exact contents are a surprise each month. But the box will include:

* All the premium non-perishable (dry) ingredients pre-measured to bake a single or double batch.

* Any special kitchen tools to make that month's recipe (such as pastry cutters, shaped spatulas, molds, or stencils).

* Decorating supplies for fun and to label infused products.

* Full written instructions with step-by-step photos to make the infusion and the edible.

* Tips on the best herbs to use with the recipe and options for pre-infused ingredients (cannabis is not included).