To make your infusion experience even better, the Green Grass Kitchen Infusion Kit includes a few supplies for making home-made butter, oils, milk and honey. Use this kit with the Green Grass Kitchen recipe kits and your favourite cannabis. (Note, cannabis and infusion base are not included)



Includes: Mason jars for herb storage, decarboxylation, infusing and single-recipe-size infusion storage plus cheese cloth, our preferred tool and gloves for straining. (You'll still need to add a stove, oven mitts, large metal pot, medium heat proof container, cannabis and your base ingredient like butter or oil -- the Infusion Kit includes all the specialty items to make your homemade infusions.)