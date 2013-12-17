Green Grass Kitchen
Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
To make your infusion experience even better, the Green Grass Kitchen Infusion Kit includes a few supplies for making home-made butter, oils, milk and honey. Use this kit with the Green Grass Kitchen recipe kits and your favourite cannabis. (Note, cannabis and infusion base are not included)
Includes: Mason jars for herb storage, decarboxylation, infusing and single-recipe-size infusion storage plus cheese cloth, our preferred tool and gloves for straining. (You'll still need to add a stove, oven mitts, large metal pot, medium heat proof container, cannabis and your base ingredient like butter or oil -- the Infusion Kit includes all the specialty items to make your homemade infusions.)
Liquid Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
