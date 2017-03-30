About this product

Galactic Jack is a name given to two similar, extremely potent (THC 16-26%), energetic and functional, 70/30, Sativa-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid pairings. Both strains have the aroma and flavor of lemons, grapefruit and skunk, but while one is a cross between Alien Dog and Sour Jack, the other is a union of Jack Herer and Space Queen. Buyer be wise and aware.