Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Grape Inferno Pre-roll 0.6g

by Green Haven
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Grape Inferno
Grape Inferno

Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.

Grape Inferno effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Haven
Green Haven
Shop products
Green Haven