Indica

4.2 246 reviews

Querkle

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 246 reviews

Querkle
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

Effects

189 people reported 1527 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 51%
Pain 43%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

246

Find Querkle nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Querkle
First strain child
Purple Tears
child
Second strain child
Qleaner
child

Products with Querkle

