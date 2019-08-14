Green Life Productions
Love Triangle by Green Life Productions
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Love Triangle effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
