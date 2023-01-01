This unique hemp extract features a full spectrum of cannabinoids and is available in both natural and salmon flavors. Just like humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system that helps them maintain overall wellness when activated with the proper amount of CBD. These tinctures can help with your pet’s metabolism, anxiety and stress levels, pain, inflammation, and mobility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall