About this product
Green River Botanicals Full Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets is specifically formulated to a concentration more appropriate for animals (25 mg/ml) and is supported with dosing recommendations for pet owners beginning a hemp regimen.
This whole flower hemp oil tincture takes a whole flower concentrate and blends it with organic MCT coconut oil and essential oils to create a potent tincture containing a range of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Natural: Organic MCT coconut oil, full spectrum hemp flower concentrate
About this brand
Green River Botanicals
Green River Botanicals is a family farm nestled in the shadow of Mt. Pisgah near Asheville, NC. We believe in sustainable, small-batch hemp cultivation, and are building partnerships with independent growers who share our passion and values for building a healthier planet. We’re inspired by the deep connection between land, farmer and flower that allows us to bring you a line of quality therapeutic CBD oils and products using only purest of ingredients and ethical business practices in everything we do.