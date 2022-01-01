We all know someone who is curious about CBD but hasn’t jumped in yet. That someone might even be you! And we’re not about to tell anyone if you buy this for yourself. After all, you probably deserve it. ;).



• Apple Kiwi Bliss Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 10mg/ml – mild - 30ml bottle total of 300mg CBD in total. (30 day supply)

• On the Go – Relax Bears 10mg – 5 count – Total of 50mg - Sweet and Sour flavor

• On the Go Sleep Z’s – CBD Night Time Gummies with Melatonin – 2 count – 25mg each – total of 50mg of CBD

• CBD Tea Bag – 7mg – a perfect way to unwind in the evening

• Total per bundle: 407mg of CBD.



Enjoy this perfect welcome to the wonderful world of CBD!