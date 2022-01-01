Green Roads CBD - Beginner's Bundle - CBD Just For Beginners includes: CBD Oil, Gummies, and more!
About this product
We all know someone who is curious about CBD but hasn’t jumped in yet. That someone might even be you! And we’re not about to tell anyone if you buy this for yourself. After all, you probably deserve it. ;).
• Apple Kiwi Bliss Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 10mg/ml – mild - 30ml bottle total of 300mg CBD in total. (30 day supply)
• On the Go – Relax Bears 10mg – 5 count – Total of 50mg - Sweet and Sour flavor
• On the Go Sleep Z’s – CBD Night Time Gummies with Melatonin – 2 count – 25mg each – total of 50mg of CBD
• CBD Tea Bag – 7mg – a perfect way to unwind in the evening
• Total per bundle: 407mg of CBD.
Enjoy this perfect welcome to the wonderful world of CBD!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
