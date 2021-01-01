About this product

Green Roads CBD Coffee is more than just your average cup of joe. With its delicate profile, sweet notes, and caramel aroma, our CBD-infused coffee has a rich, invigorating taste that is perfect for early mornings and late nights. Our 2.5 oz bags are ideal for the moderate coffee consumer or those who are new to CBD.

The beans used for our CBD-infused coffee come directly from Huila, a department in southern Colombia that is renowned for producing the most exquisite coffee beans in the world. Grown in rich volcanic soil and a lush climate and then soaked in broad spectrum cannabidiol, Green Roads CBD Coffee is sure to become one of the best parts of your day.

Green Roads Hemp Flower Coffee is a blend of premium Colombian coffee and cannabinoid-rich hemp flower. This brew delivers alert energy and a calm mind which is the ideal, balanced energy experience. This 2.5 oz package is the perfect way to sample our coffee or gift it to someone else.