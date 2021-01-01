Green Roads - Hemp Flower Coffee - Founders' Blend - CBD Coffee 2.5 oz
Green Roads CBD Coffee is more than just your average cup of joe. With its delicate profile, sweet notes, and caramel aroma, our CBD-infused coffee has a rich, invigorating taste that is perfect for early mornings and late nights. Our 2.5 oz bags are ideal for the moderate coffee consumer or those who are new to CBD.
The beans used for our CBD-infused coffee come directly from Huila, a department in southern Colombia that is renowned for producing the most exquisite coffee beans in the world. Grown in rich volcanic soil and a lush climate and then soaked in broad spectrum cannabidiol, Green Roads CBD Coffee is sure to become one of the best parts of your day.
Green Roads Hemp Flower Coffee is a blend of premium Colombian coffee and cannabinoid-rich hemp flower. This brew delivers alert energy and a calm mind which is the ideal, balanced energy experience. This 2.5 oz package is the perfect way to sample our coffee or gift it to someone else.
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
