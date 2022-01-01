Sit Back and Enjoy the Best CBD Tea Green Roads CBD tea combines the soothing power of CBD with calming chamomile, vanilla, peppermint, and other herbs to help you unwind. This no-caffeine tea is perfect for drinking before bedtime or anytime you’re trying to get some extra sleep. Delicious and Easy to Make CBD Tea With approximately 7mg of CBD per bag, our tea offers an easy and familiar way to experience all the benefits of CBD. Just pour boiling water over a tea bag and steep it for 5-7 minutes. Sip slowly and savor the taste and experience. Why Choose Green Roads CBD Infused Tea Like all Green Roads’ products, the CBD in our tea comes from hemp grown on American farms with certificates of origin and analysis. The tea is tested by an independent laboratory to ensure quality. You can follow a QR code on any package to review the results of these tests.