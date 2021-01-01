About this product

MY FURRY PAL CBD GIFT BUNDLE - SMALL DOG



See Each Product for specific ingredients



Green Roads’ CBD Small Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this dog CBD oil delivers 2mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle gives you a source of support if your small pal (under 15 pounds) gets jittery over trips to the vet, new house guests, or scary thunderstorms. This formula is ideal if your small dog struggles with tired joints and limbs and other challenges related to aging. Green Roads brings the same care when formulating our small dog CBD oil as we do when formulating our CBD products for people.



Pets are people too! Well, not really, but we love them just as much. This bundle is the perfect thank you to that four-legged friend who makes every day just a little bit better. Here’s what’s inside: Your choice of small, medium or large Green Roads CBD oil for dogs. Squeaky hedgehog toy This adorable toy makes the perfect toy for your pet. Paw wipes These soft pet paw wipes stay fresh thanks to the sealed pack. They’re a great way to help keep a pet healthy and clean!