Froggies SOURZ keeps things interesting and relaxing. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies Sourz are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted, and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.



Furthermore, all of our products are infused with hemp-derived CBD/phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil, the direct product of supercritical CO2 extraction and winterization to ensure that only CBD – and no unwanted plant products or cannabinoids – are included in our final products.