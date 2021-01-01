Green Roads - CBD Relax Bears Gummies 50mg (5 count)
About this product
Green Roads Relax Bears are the best-tasting CBD Gummies on the market. Each adorable bear delivers 10mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour chew. This gummy delivers decompression and satisfaction with every bite. Each 5-count pack delivers 50mg of Hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts.
Key Facts
10mg of CBD per Relax bear
Best-tasting gummies on the market
Mouthwatering sweet n’ sour flavor
Super cute shape!
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
