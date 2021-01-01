Broad Spectrum CBD Oil - MODERATE - 750 MG - 25mg/ml - Green Roads™ CBD - Buy Online Today!
About this product
Key Facts
750mg of CBD
Soy-free
Gluten-free
With a delicious natural flavor
Non-Intoxicating
Moderate strength
American Farmed Hemp
Independent lab tested
Broad Spectrum less than 0.0% THC
Vegan Friendly
No Animal Testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Ingredients: Active: Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract . Other Ingredients: Glycerin, MCT oil (coconut derived), Sunflower Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) seed oil, and Hemp Seed oil.
Green Roads 350mg CBD oil is the pride of our product line. It’s one of the reasons we won “Best CBD Product” at the Cannabis Business Awards. This was one of the original products formulated over half a decade ago by our co-founder, a licensed compound pharmacist. To use this oil, place a dropper full of liquid under your tongue and hold it there for a few seconds before swallowing. Each 1ml-dropper portion of this oil delivers 23mg of CBD.
Green Roads 350mg CBD oil is the pride of our product line. It’s one of the reasons we won “Best CBD Product” at the Cannabis Business Awards. This was one of the original products formulated over half a decade ago by our co-founder, a licensed compound pharmacist. To use this oil, place a dropper full of liquid under your tongue and hold it there for a few seconds before swallowing. Each 1ml-dropper portion of this oil delivers 23mg of CBD.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
