Ingredients: Active: Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract . Other Ingredients: Glycerin, MCT oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) seed oil, Hemp Seed oil



Green Roads full-spectrum CBD oil is a holistic part of your daily wellness routine. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial compounds in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC, the federally legal limit. With the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can take 1ml servings that contain approximately 25mg of CBD, or simply control your own serving size as you pleaser. This mixture, created by our pharmacist, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. This full-spectrum CBD oil is tested for quality and purity by an independent laboratory. You can review the resulting lab sheet by scanning the QR code on any package.



Recommended Use



Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.