CBD Hemp Oil - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 750 MG - 25 MG - Original Flavor
About this product
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
Vegan Friendly
No Animal Testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Ingredients: Active: Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract . Other Ingredients: Glycerin, MCT oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) seed oil, Hemp Seed oil
Green Roads full-spectrum CBD oil is a holistic part of your daily wellness routine. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial compounds in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC, the federally legal limit. With the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can take 1ml servings that contain approximately 25mg of CBD, or simply control your own serving size as you pleaser. This mixture, created by our pharmacist, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. This full-spectrum CBD oil is tested for quality and purity by an independent laboratory. You can review the resulting lab sheet by scanning the QR code on any package.
Recommended Use
Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
Green Roads' has one of the Industry's Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan!