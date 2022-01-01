These sweet CBD Fruit Bites produce a calming effect that can relieve anxiety in stressful situations at work or school. Our CBD gummies can also provide relief after the gym, a long night out, and any other situation in between which is why they now come in practical on-the-go packages that can be taken with you wherever you go!



Like all Green Roads items in our collection, our relax gummies are made with pure CBD extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States. All our products have been formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and have been lab tested to ensure potency and purity.



Key Facts

With 10mg CBD per gummy

Fun shapes and delicious flavors in every bite

Perfect on-the-go packet



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid,, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red 40,, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, FD&C Red 40,, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract 50 mg