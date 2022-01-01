Fruit Bites Gummies - 50 mg (5 count) - Green Roads™ CBD - Juicy Flavors - Buy Online Today!
About this product
These sweet CBD Fruit Bites produce a calming effect that can relieve anxiety in stressful situations at work or school. Our CBD gummies can also provide relief after the gym, a long night out, and any other situation in between which is why they now come in practical on-the-go packages that can be taken with you wherever you go!
Like all Green Roads items in our collection, our relax gummies are made with pure CBD extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States. All our products have been formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and have been lab tested to ensure potency and purity.
Key Facts
With 10mg CBD per gummy
Fun shapes and delicious flavors in every bite
Perfect on-the-go packet
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid,, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red 40,, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, FD&C Red 40,, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract 50 mg
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
