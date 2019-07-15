Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep.

Each gummy delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin.



These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine.



Like all products by Green Roads, these gummies are tested by an external lab for quality, purity and potency.



Key Facts

With 25mg of CBD per gummy

Melatonin-infused to support a restful night

Vegan

Calming, mild flavor