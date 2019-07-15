Green Roads CBD Sleepy Z's Gummies 50mg (2 count)
About this product
Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep.
Each gummy delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin.
These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine.
Like all products by Green Roads, these gummies are tested by an external lab for quality, purity and potency.
Key Facts
With 25mg of CBD per gummy
Melatonin-infused to support a restful night
Vegan
Calming, mild flavor
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
