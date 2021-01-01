Green Roads - CBD Tea 7mg (Single) - Not Available
About this product
Sit Back and Enjoy the Best CBD – Infused Tea
Green Roads CBD oil tea combines all the soothing properties of CBD and chamomile to create a therapeutic infusion rich in flavor and aroma. Our single day packs of CBD-infused tea have been formulated to help calm your body and mind so you can get through the most demanding parts of your day.
Delicious and Easy to Make CBD Tea
With 7 mg of CBD per individual bag, our tea offers an easy and familiar way to experience all the benefits of CBD. Just pour boiling water over a tea bag and steep for 5-7 minutes. Our CBD-infused tea is made with only natural ingredients like chamomile, vanilla, peppermint, and hemp-derived cannabidiol.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
