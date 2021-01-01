About this product

Sit Back and Enjoy the Best CBD – Infused Tea



Green Roads CBD oil tea combines all the soothing properties of CBD and chamomile to create a therapeutic infusion rich in flavor and aroma. Our single day packs of CBD-infused tea have been formulated to help calm your body and mind so you can get through the most demanding parts of your day.



Delicious and Easy to Make CBD Tea



With 7 mg of CBD per individual bag, our tea offers an easy and familiar way to experience all the benefits of CBD. Just pour boiling water over a tea bag and steep for 5-7 minutes. Our CBD-infused tea is made with only natural ingredients like chamomile, vanilla, peppermint, and hemp-derived cannabidiol.