These days everyone is talking about self-care. But with everything that's going on, there's someone else out there that needs a little extra care as well. That's why we created the Green Roads' CBD Mom-Care Bundle. With our signature CBD Relax Capsules, CBD Bath Bombs and a special variety pack of CBD product samples, it's the perfect way to take care of the moms in your life. This year especially, Green Roads CBD Mom-care bundle is the gift she really needs.
Delight the pet lover in your life with this CBD gift bundle from Green Roads. This carefully selected collection of products comes with oil perfect for medium-sized dogs and other surprises.
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
