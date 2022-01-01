Give the woman in your life: less stress, more relaxation, and a way to treat herself when the world feels overwhelming.

Includes:

200mg Bath Bomb Duo will help her turn her tub into an at-home spa.

30-count Relax capsules are specially formulated with CBD, GABA and 5-HTP to help Mom relax any time of day.

CBD Chocolate bar delivers a rich, smooth, delicious taste that she's sure to love.

Muscle & Joint cream is perfect for on-the-spot support



Give mom the gift of luxury with Green Roads Deluxe Mom-care bundle. This carefully selected collection of luxury CBD products is a little way to thank mom for everything she does, and help her feel less stressed during these trying days. This bundle offers:



CBD Chocolate Bar: Green Roads CBD chocolate bar combines gourmet, small batch, artisanal chocolate with 180mg of hemp cannabinoids for a blissful bite. Mom will absolutely love it.



CBD Relax Capsules: This combination of 25mg CBD, GABA and 5-HTP is the perfect way to help mom unwind every day. With 30 capsules in the jar, it's a month of relaxation she will love.



CBD Bath Bomb Duo: Give mom permission to treat herself with this dual pack of CBD bath bombs from Green Roads. Our Calming and Peace CBD bath bombs with roman chamomile and lavender are simply amazing.



50mg Muscle & Joint Cream: This CBD topical offers your mom the on-the-spot support she needs. Suggest you’ll do a few of the chores Mom usually does for you, and recommend this CBD cream for weary joints and limbs.



CBD Sample Pack: A delightful variety pack that includes samples of Green Roads premium CBD products in a small green organza bag (CBD Muscle and Joint Cream, Relax and Sleep Capsules, CBD Broad Spectrum Oils 25mg Original, Apple Kiwi Bliss and Mint Breeze)



Also included with the bundle: - Photo Cube Holder Mom can put anything she wants in this cute desktop photo holder. (Like a photo of you, maybe?) - Special packing... Packed in pink confetti with silk rosebuds