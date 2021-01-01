About this product

Take CBD with you anywhere with Green Roads 50mg Travel Size Muscle & Joint Cream. This topical gives you on-the-spot support wherever you need it. Green Roads 50mg Travel Size Muscle & Joint Cream gives you support right where you need it no matter where life takes you. This pocket-sized bottle is perfect for gym bags, airplane carry-ons, gloveboxes, and so on. This blend of CBD and soothing botanicals is made with the vision of our co-founder, a licensed compounding pharmacist.



Recommended Use: Apply externally every 4 hours on desired area



Key Facts

With 50mg of CBD

Great travel-sized option of our Muscle and Joint Relief Cream.

Made with soothing botanicals

Pocket-sized support wherever & whenever you need it