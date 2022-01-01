Green Roads Heat Relief CBD roll-on delivers targeted support when and where you need it most. This special warming topical gives you 350mg of CBD, red pepper compounds for heat, Vitamin E and other ingredients to soothe your tired joints and muscles. This broad-spectrum roll-on is made with a range of hemp compounds (but less than 0.0mg THC). The roll-on makes on-the-spot application clean and simple. And of course, all Green Roads products are tested by an independent laboratory to ensure purity and potency. You can review the results of the lab sheet using the QR code on every package.



Recommended Use



Apply desired amount to area and rub in. Use every 4-6 hours as needed. Store in a cool dry place with lid closed tightly. Store at 68F to 77F (20C to 25C).



Key Facts

With 350mg of CBD

With cayenne extract for comforting warmth

With Vitamin E to support youthful skin

With rosemary oil to reduce stress

No animal testing, vegan