Green Roads CBD - Muscle & Joint Heat Relief 350mg
About this product
Green Roads Heat Relief CBD roll-on delivers targeted support when and where you need it most. This special warming topical gives you 350mg of CBD, red pepper compounds for heat, Vitamin E and other ingredients to soothe your tired joints and muscles. This broad-spectrum roll-on is made with a range of hemp compounds (but less than 0.0mg THC). The roll-on makes on-the-spot application clean and simple. And of course, all Green Roads products are tested by an independent laboratory to ensure purity and potency. You can review the results of the lab sheet using the QR code on every package.
Recommended Use
Apply desired amount to area and rub in. Use every 4-6 hours as needed. Store in a cool dry place with lid closed tightly. Store at 68F to 77F (20C to 25C).
Key Facts
With 350mg of CBD
With cayenne extract for comforting warmth
With Vitamin E to support youthful skin
With rosemary oil to reduce stress
No animal testing, vegan
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???