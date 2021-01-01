Green Roads CBD Froggie Gummies 50mg (Single) - Not Available
About this product
Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted, and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.
Furthermore, all of our products are infused with the richness of CBD, the direct product of supercritical CO2 extraction and winterization to ensure that only CBD – and no unwanted plant products or cannabinoids – are included in our final products.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???