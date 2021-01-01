Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Relax Bears - Best Seller - CBD Gummies - 30 Count - 300MG - 10 MG per - Green Roads™ - Buy Today !
About this product
Green Roads Relax Bears are the BEST-tasting CBD Gummies on the market. Each adorable bear delivers 10mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour gummy. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine. Like all Green Roads products, Relax Bears are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.
TOTAL CBD
300mg
CBD/SERVING
10mg/ piece
WEIGHT/VOLUME
3.8oz
Key Facts
10mg of CBD per Relax bear
Best-tasting gummies on the market
Consistent servings of CBD
Mouthwatering sweet n’ sour flavor
Super cute shape!
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
No Animal Testing
Gluten-Free
Ingredients: Hemp derived cannabinoid extract, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artiﬁcial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6
