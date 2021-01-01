About this product

Green Roads Relax Bears are the BEST-tasting CBD Gummies on the market. Each adorable bear delivers 10mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour gummy. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine. Like all Green Roads products, Relax Bears are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.



TOTAL CBD

300mg



CBD/SERVING

10mg/ piece



WEIGHT/VOLUME

3.8oz

Key Facts

10mg of CBD per Relax bear

Best-tasting gummies on the market

Consistent servings of CBD

Mouthwatering sweet n’ sour flavor

Super cute shape!



American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

No Animal Testing

Gluten-Free



Ingredients: Hemp derived cannabinoid extract, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artiﬁcial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6