About this product
TOTAL CBD
50mg
CBD/SERVING
25mg/ piece
Key Facts
With 25mg of CBD per gummy
Melatonin-infused to support a restful night
Vegan Friendly
Calming, mild flavor
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
No Animal Testing
Gluten-Free
Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep. Each gummy delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin. These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine. Like all products by Green Roads, these gummies are tested by an external lab for quality, purity and potency.
