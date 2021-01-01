About this product

TOTAL CBD

50mg



CBD/SERVING

25mg/ piece

Key Facts

With 25mg of CBD per gummy

Melatonin-infused to support a restful night

Vegan Friendly

Calming, mild flavor

American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

No Animal Testing

Gluten-Free



Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep. Each gummy delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin. These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine. Like all products by Green Roads, these gummies are tested by an external lab for quality, purity and potency.