Dr. Feelgood is a beautiful blend of flavors and effects that possesses a tangible medical bent. This cross developed by Colorado Seed Inc. is a blend of Harlequin and Gupta Kush. Mixing the powerful CBD generation of Harlequin with the medical-grade body effects of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kush creates a strain focused on physical wellness. With equal parts anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, Dr. Feelgood abates anxiety and culls chronic pain with confidence.