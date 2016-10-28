About this strain
Dr. Feelgood is a beautiful blend of flavors and effects that possesses a tangible medical bent. This cross developed by Colorado Seed Inc. is a blend of Harlequin and Gupta Kush. Mixing the powerful CBD generation of Harlequin with the medical-grade body effects of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kush creates a strain focused on physical wellness. With equal parts anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, Dr. Feelgood abates anxiety and culls chronic pain with confidence.
Dr. Feelgood effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!