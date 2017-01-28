Loading…
Logo for the brand Green Star Growing

Green Star Growing

OG Diesel Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

OG Diesel Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!