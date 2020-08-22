Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Crockett’s Confidential is a cross between LA Confidential and a secret family strain. The buds are a light green color and grow huge with a typical LA Confidential structure. Crockett’s Confidential’s terpene profile entices with a fruity smell that has notes of apricot and grape followed by an earthy undertone. The relaxing high may put you in a state of carefree bliss with a huge grin across your face.