Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Greentank

Greentank

GT Surge Series

About this product

GT Surge Push - With 3 variable heat settings, the GT Push allows full control of flavor and vapor output

GT Surge Draw - A breath actuated battery that reacts quickly and creates even heat for elevated flavor

GT Surge Mini - The smallest and most compact battery in the market, the GT Mini is perfect for on-the-go vape users
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!