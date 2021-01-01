GT Surge Series
GT Surge Push - With 3 variable heat settings, the GT Push allows full control of flavor and vapor output
GT Surge Draw - A breath actuated battery that reacts quickly and creates even heat for elevated flavor
GT Surge Mini - The smallest and most compact battery in the market, the GT Mini is perfect for on-the-go vape users
