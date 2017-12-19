About this strain
Double Tangie Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
