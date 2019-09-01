LIFTER - SATIVA

A Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange. Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.

This strain was a strong contender with Special Sauce in its flower size. The flavor is at almost 18%. Lifter tested the highest in CBD out of all of our 2018 strains. The dried flowers are more airy than our other strains, but very potent.



Happy | Relaxing | Calming

GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line



-Full Spectrum



-Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams)



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Less Than 0.3% THC



SATIVA BENEFITS



Sativa strains tend to produce a more cerebral effect, which impacts mood and emotion. These strains are popular for increasing energy levels, improving focus, and combating depression. Sativa strains are often recommended for daytime use because many patients find them helpful for providing symptom relief without interfering with daily activities.