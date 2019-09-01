About this product
LIFTER - SATIVA
A Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange. Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.
This strain was a strong contender with Special Sauce in its flower size. The flavor is at almost 18%. Lifter tested the highest in CBD out of all of our 2018 strains. The dried flowers are more airy than our other strains, but very potent.
Happy | Relaxing | Calming
GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
SATIVA BENEFITS
Sativa strains tend to produce a more cerebral effect, which impacts mood and emotion. These strains are popular for increasing energy levels, improving focus, and combating depression. Sativa strains are often recommended for daytime use because many patients find them helpful for providing symptom relief without interfering with daily activities.
A Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange. Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.
This strain was a strong contender with Special Sauce in its flower size. The flavor is at almost 18%. Lifter tested the highest in CBD out of all of our 2018 strains. The dried flowers are more airy than our other strains, but very potent.
Happy | Relaxing | Calming
GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
SATIVA BENEFITS
Sativa strains tend to produce a more cerebral effect, which impacts mood and emotion. These strains are popular for increasing energy levels, improving focus, and combating depression. Sativa strains are often recommended for daytime use because many patients find them helpful for providing symptom relief without interfering with daily activities.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!