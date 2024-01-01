We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
GreenRush Cannabis
Ask Your Next Budtender About GreenRush
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
43 products
Flower
9lb Hammer
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Professor Chaos
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pineapple Dream
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Rush OG
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Nurse Joy
by GreenRush Cannabis
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Purple Tangie
by GreenRush Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Maui Wowie Pre-Roll 1g
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Dr. Who #6
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Crown Royal
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Purple Cat Piss
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Snoop's Dream
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Snoop's Dream
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Ape Glue
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Kush
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Tangelina Jolie
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Biker Glue
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Blue Dream
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Oregon Diesel
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Crown Royal OG
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 24.89%
CBD 0.46%
Flower
Big City Lights
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Blueberry Iced Cream
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Golden Panda
by GreenRush Cannabis
Flower
Locktite
by GreenRush Cannabis
1
2
