GreenRush Cannabis
Ask Your Next Budtender About GreenRush
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
86 products
Cartridges
Cherry Cookies
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Yum Sauce Diamond Sauce
by GreenRush Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Frosted Cherry Cookies Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Big Coma Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 69.13%
Cartridges
Tangie OG Distillate Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Blue Dream Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Black Betty Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Boss Hammer Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Gluedawg Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Citrus Berry #1 Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Resin
Blue Dream #1 Live Resin
by GreenRush Cannabis
Solvent
Hawaiian Punch Distillate Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
Cartridges
Skunk #1 Distillate Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
Wax
Grape Ape Sugar Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Terpenes
Mt. Rainier #10 Terp Crystals
by GreenRush Cannabis
Cartridges
Raw CBD Distillate Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 48%
CBD 48%
Solvent
Original Glue Diamond Icing
by GreenRush Cannabis
Solvent
9 Pound Hammer Cake Icing
by GreenRush Cannabis
Solvent
Golden Panda Diamond Sauce
by GreenRush Cannabis
Resin
Chemical Weapon Live Resin
by GreenRush Cannabis
Solvent
Lime Distillate Syringe
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 97.69%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Big Coma Live Resin Diamond Sauce
by GreenRush Cannabis
Resin
Dosido Cookies Live Resin Sugar Wax
by GreenRush Cannabis
Solvent
Cotton Candy Kush Distillate Cartridge
by GreenRush Cannabis
THC 99.74%
CBD 0.01%
Home
Brands
GreenRush Cannabis
Catalog
Concentrates